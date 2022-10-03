1 Ekim 2022 tarihi itibarıyla Türk Telekom, Turkcell SuperOnline, Vodafone, TürkNet, Türksat KabloNet, NetSpeed ve Millenicom gibi internet servis sağlayıcıları fiyatlarda güncellemeler ile zam yaptılar. Peki, yeni taahhütlü fiyatlar nasıl oldu? Yeni fiyatlarda neler var? Bu sorunun cevabını Aydoğan ve Eren beraber veriyor.
ZAMLI İNTERNET FİYATLARI | Hangi Paket Ne Kadar Oldu?
Turkcell SuperOnline İnternet Fiyatları
Fibere Giriş Kampanyası
- 20 Mbps
12 Ay: 139 TL / 24 Ay (12+12) 134 TL – 154
Fiber Süper Paketler Kampanyası
- 25 Mbps: 149 TL (12 ay) / 24 Ay (12+12) 144 – 164 TL
- 35 Mbps: 164 TL (12 ay) / 24 Ay (12+12) 159 – 179 TL
- 50 Mbps: 174 TL (12 ay) / 24 Ay (12+12) 169 – 189 TL
Fiberli Olma Zamanı Kampanyası
- 25 Mbps: 99 TL (6 ay) – 172 TL (18 ay)
- 50 Mbps: 99 TL (6 ay) – 205 TL (18 ay)
- 100 Mbps: 99 TL (6 ay) – 235 TL (18 ay)
- 200 Mbps: 99 TL (6 ay) – 245 TL (18 ay)
- 500 Mbps: 99 TL (6 ay) – 306 TL (18 ay)
- 1000 Mbps: 99 TL (6 ay) – 399 TL (18 ay)
Fiber Daha Hızlı Kampanyası
- 100 Mbps – 20 Mbps: 194 TL / 189 – 209 TL
Fiber 1000 Mbps Kampanyası
- 1 Gbps – 50 Mbps: 319 TL
10 Gbps Işık Hızında Fiber İnternet Kampanyası
- 10 Gbps – 50 Mbps: 8000 TL
Türk Telekom İnternet Fiyatları
İlk Ay Bizden Kampanyası
- 16 Mbps – 179 TL
- 24 Mbps – 189 TL
- 35 Mbps – 204 TL
- 50 Mbps – 219 TL
- 100 Mbps – 244 TL
- 200 Mbps – 289 TL
- 500 Mbps – 369 TL
- 1000 Mpbs – 469 TL
3 Ay Bedava Kampanyası
- 35 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 234 TL + 274 TL
- 50 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 249 TL + 289 TL
- 100 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 279 TL + 319 TL
- 200 Mbps – 24 Ay (12+12) 329 TL + 399 TL
- 500 Mbps – 24 Ay (12+12) 419 TL + 499 TL
- 1000 Mpbs – 24 Ay (12+12) 529 TL + 609 TL
Gamer Kampanyası
- 20 Mpbs 24 Ay (12+12) – 184 TL + 224 TL
- 24 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 194 TL + 234 TL
- 35 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 209 TL + 249 TL
- 50 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 224 TL + 264 TL
- 100 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 249 TL + 289 TL
- 200 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 294 TL + 364 TL
- 500 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 374 TL + 454 TL
- 1000 Mpbs 24 Ay (12+12) – 474 TL + 554 TL
Üniversitelinin İnternet Kampanyası
- 16 Mbps – 199 TL
- 24 Mbps – 209 TL
- 35 Mbps – 224 TL
- 50 Mbps – 239 TL
- 100 Mbps – 264 TL
Transfer Fırsatı Kampanyası
- 16 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 173 + 213 TL
- 24 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 183 + 223 TL
- 35 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 198 + 238 TL
- 50 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 213 + 253 TL
- 100 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 238 + 278 TL
- 200 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 283 TL + 353 TL
- 500 Mbps 24 Ay (12+12) – 363 TL + 443 TL
- 1000 Mpbs 24 Ay (12+12) – 463 TL + 543 TL
Vodafone İnternet Fiyatları
Evde Fiber Kampanyası
- 24 Mbps 6 Ay + 18 Ay: 71 TL + 142 TL
- 35 Mbps 6 Ay + 18 Ay: 80 TL + 160 TL
- 50 Mbps 6 Ay + 18 Ay: 85 TL + 170 TL
- 100 Mbps 6 Ay + 18 Ay: 92 TL + 184 TL
Millenicom İnternet Fiyatları
Taahhütsüz – Yerel
- Fiber 16: 100 TL
- Fiber 35: 110 TL
- Fiber 100: 125 TL
Taahhütsüz – SuperOnline Altyapısı
- Fiber 24: 110 TL
- Fiber 100: 140 TL
NetSpeed İnternet Fiyatları
- Net Fast Fiber (35 Mbps): 124 TL
- Ultimate Fiber (100 Mbps): 134 TL
- Ultimate Fiber 200 (200 Mpbs): 196 TL
Türksat KabloNet İnternet Fiyatları
Merhaba Kablonet (12 Ay)
- 16 Mbps’ye kadar: 130 TL
- 20 Mbps’ye kadar: 140 TL
- 25 Mbps’ye kadar: 150 TL
- 35 Mbps: 160 TL
- 50 Mbps: 170 TL
- 75 Mbps: 180 TL
- 100 Mbps: 190 TL
TürkNet İnternet Fiyatları
- GigaFiber Altyapı: 139,90 TL
- Diğer: 169,90 TL
