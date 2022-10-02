Bu videomuzda Aydoğan öğrenciler için ücretsiz ya da indirimli olarak sunulan programlar ve servislerden bahsediyor. Eğer bu uygulamalardan ve sistemlerden haberiniz yoksa mutlaka göz atın!
İlginizi çekebilir; Apple iPhone 14 Pro Nasıl Fotoğraf/Video Çekiyor?
İçindekiler
ÖĞRENCİLER İÇİN ÜCRETSİZ/İNDİRİMLİ PROGRAMLAR VE SERVİSLER!
Öğrenciler için ücretsiz/indirimli programlar ve servisler
- Office 365 – Ücretsiz (130 TL) : https://www.microsoft.com/tr-tr/education/products/office
- Adobe CC – 125 TL (332,76 TL) : https://www.adobe.com/tr/creativecloud/buy/students.html
- Evernote – 10 TL (20 TL) : https://evernote.com/intl/tr/students
- Unity – Ücretsiz (150 dolar / 2.700 TL) : https://unity.com/products/unity-student
- Jetbrains – Ücretsiz (24,90 dolar / 460 TL) : https://www.jetbrains.com/community/education/#students
- GitHub – Ücretsiz (4 dolar) : https://education.github.com/pack
- AutoCAD – Ücretsiz (4.444 TL) : https://www.autodesk.com.tr/education/edu-software/overview?sorting=featured&filters=individual
- Corel – Üniversite almalı : https://www.coreldraw.com/en/licensing/education/
- Apple Eğitim için Profesyonel Uygulama Paketi – 14.349 TL (Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor ve MainStage uygulamalarından oluşur.) : https://www.apple.com/tr-edu/shop/product/BMGE2ZM/A/e%C4%9Fitim-i%C3%A7in-profesyonel-uygulama-paketi
- MUBI – 30 TL (40 TL) : https://mubi.com/tr/student
- Spotify – 10,49 TL (20,99 TL) : https://www.spotify.com/tr/student/
- Apple Music – 10 TL (20 TL) : https://music.apple.com/deeplink?app=music&p=subscribe-student&at=1000l4QJ&ct=kbj_stu&itscg=10000&itsct=kbj_stu
- Storytel – 24 TL (48 TL) : https://www.storytel.com/tr/tr/c/ogrenci-indirimi
Bunlar da ilginizi çekebilir