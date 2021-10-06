Sosyal medya
Windows 11 nasıl yüklenir? | Hangi cihazlar Windows 11'e geçebilir?

Windows 11 nasıl yüklenir? | Hangi cihazlar Windows 11'e geçebilir?

Windows 11 nihayet yayınlandı. Bu videomuzda Asus VivoBook Pro 14 ile Windows 10’dan Windows 11’e geçişi nasıl yapacağınızı aktarıyoruz.

İlginizi çekebilir; Windows 11, Yeni Başlat Menüsüyle Geliyor!

Windows 11 nasıl yüklenir? | Hangi cihazlar Windows 11’e geçebilir?

29 Temmuz 2015 tarihinde yayınlanan Windows 10’un ardından geçen 6 sene sonunda Windows 11 de 5 Ekim 2021 tarihi itibarıyla yayınlandı. Birkaç farklı yöntem ile geçiş yapabileceğiniz Windows 11 için detaylı rehberimiz ile karşınızdayız.

Windows 11’e hangi cihazlar geçebilir?

Windows 11 aslına bakarsanız günümüz birçok cihazını rahatlıkla destekliyor. Ancak yine de emin olmak için bazı önemli şartları mevcut. Aşağıda temel şartları görebilirsiniz.

Windows 11 minimum sistem gereksinimleri

  • İşlemci:1 GHz, 2 çekirdek ve 64 bit
  • Bellek: 4 GB
  • Depolama: 64 GB (9 GB boş alan)
  • Sistem: UEFI
  • TPM: TPM 2.0
  • Grafik: WDDM 2.0 sürücüsüyle DirectX 12 veya üzeri ile uyumlu
  • Ekran: 9 inçten büyük, 720p, 8 bit
  • İnternet: Bağlantı ve bağlı Microsoft hesabı
  • Sürüm: Windows 10 sürüm 2004 veya üzeri (20H2, 21H1)

Ancak bu detaylarla boğulmak yerine direkt olarak cihazınızın destekleyip desteklemediğini PC Sistem Durumu Denetimi uygulamasını buradan indirebilirsiniz. Bu uygulamayı kurup çalıştırarak genel olarak destek sonucunu görebilirsiniz.

Windows 11 yenilikleri için ekstra gereksinimler

Windows 11 için bazı özellikler, yukarıda bahsettiğimiz minimum gereksinimler kısmında belirtilenlerden daha yüksek gereksinimler istiyor. Aşağıda belirttiğimiz önemli özelliklerin gereksinimleri için ise ekstra destekler gerekiyor.

Android: Uygulamalar, Amazon Appstore’da mevcuttur. Ek gereksinimlerin olması beklenmektedir ve ürün belirli coğrafi bölgelere sunuldukça bunlar duyurulacaktır.

5G: Mümkün olan durumlarda 5G özellikli modem gerektirir.

HDR: Bir HDR monitör gerektirir.

BitLocker to Go: Bir USB flash sürücü gerektirir (Windows Pro ve üstü)

Hyper-V: SLAT özelliklerine sahip bir işlemci gerektirir (Windows Pro ve üstü)

Cortana: Bir mikrofon ve hoparlör gerektirir. (Avustralya, Brezilya, Kanada, Çin, Fransa, Almanya, Hindistan, İtalya, Japonya, Meksika, İspanya, Birleşik Krallık ve ABD).

DirectStorage: 1 TB veya üstü NVMe SSD ve DirectX 12 Ultimate GPU gerektirir.

DirectX 12 Ultimate: Yalnızca desteklenen oyunlarla ve grafik yongalarıyla kullanılabilir.

İletişim Durumu: İnsanların cihazdan uzaklığını veya cihazla etkileşim kurma niyetini algılayabilen bir algılayıcı gerektirir.

Akıllı Görüntülü Konferans: Kamera, mikrofon ve hoparlör (ses çıkışı) gerektirir.

MVA: Bir mikrofon ve hoparlör gerektirir.

Tutturma: Üç sütunlu düzenler için en az FHD çözünürlük gerekir.

Görev Çubuğundan Ses Açıp Kapatma: Kamera, mikrofon ve hoparlör (ses çıkışı) gerektirir. Uygulama, sistem genelinde ses kapatmayı/açmayı etkinleştiren özellikle uyumlu olmalıdır.

Uzamsal Ses: Destekleyen donanım ve yazılım gerektirir.

Microsoft Teams: Kamera, mikrofon ve hoparlör (ses çıkışı) gerektirir.

Dokunma: Çok noktalı dokunmayı destekleyen bir ekran veya monitör gerektirir.

İki Öğeli Kimlik Doğrulama: PIN, biyometrik (parmak izi okuyucusu veya aydınlatmalı kızılötesi kamera) ya da Wi- Fi veya Bluetooth özelliğine sahip bir telefon kullanılmasını gerektirir.

Sesle Yazma: Mikrofonlu bir bilgisayar gerektirir.

Sesle Uyandırma: Modern Bekleme Durumu güç modeli ve mikrofon gerektirir.

Wi-Fi 6e: Yeni WLAN IHV donanımı ve sürücüsü ile Wi-Fi 6e özellikli bir AP/yönlendirici gerektirir.

Windows Hello: Yakın kızılötesi bir kamera veya biyometrik kimlik doğrulaması için parmak izi okuyucusu gerektirir. 

Windows Yansıtma: WDDM 2.0’ı destekleyen bir görüntü bağdaştırıcısı ve Wi-Fi Direct’i destekleyen bir Wi-Fi bağdaştırıcısı gerektirir.

Xbox: Bir Xbox Live hesabı gerekir.

Kullanım dışı kalan özellikler;

Windows 10’dan Windows 11’e geçtiğinizde bazı özellikler kullanım dışı bırakılabilir veya kaldırılabilir. 

Cortana: İlk yüklemede dahil edilmeyecek ve görev çubuğuna sabitlenmeyecek.

Masaüstü duvar kağıdı: Microsoft hesabıyla oturum açıldığında cihazda dolaşımda kullanılamaz.

Internet Explorer: Devre dışı bırakılmıştır. Yerine, IE Modu içeren Microsoft Edge tarayıcısı.

Matematiksel Giriş Paneli: Kaldırıldı. Matematik giriş denetimini ve tanımayı içeren Matematik Tanıma, istek üzerine yüklenebilir. 

Çok Uygulamalı Bilgi Noktası Modu: Kullanılamaz. Yalnızca tek bir uygulama destekler.

Kilit Ekranı’ndan Hızlı Durum: Kaldırıldı.

S Modu: Sadece Windows 11 Home sürümünde kullanılabilir.

Ekran Alıntısı Aracı ile Ekran Alıntısı ve Taslak: Ekran Alıntısı Aracı altındabirleştirildi.

Başlat: Windows 11’de tamamen yenilendi.

Tablet Modu: Kaldırıldı. 

Zaman Çizelgesi: Kaldırıldı. Bazı benzer işlevler Microsoft Edge’e aktarıldı.

Dokunmatik Klavye: 18 inç ve üstü ekranlarda yerleştirilmeyecek ve ayrılmayacaktır.

Cüzdan: Kaldırıldı.

Windows 11 indir

Windows 11 sürümünü 3 farklı yöntem ile indirebilirsiniz.

  1. Windows 11 Yükleme Yardımcısı: Bu yardımcıyı buradaki bağlantıdan indirebilirsiniz. Otomatik olarak indirilip kurulmasını sağlar.
  2. Windows 11 Yükleme Medyası Oluşturma: Bu yöntem ile bir USB belleğe ISO dosyasını hazır kurulum dosyası olarak kurabilirsiniz. Buradan indirebilirsiniz.
  3. ISO dosyası: Windows 11 ISO dosyasını direkt olarak buradaki bağlantıdan indirebilirsiniz

Windows 11 uyumlu AMD işlemciler

AMD AMD 3015e
AMD AMD 3020e
AMD Athlon™ 3000G
AMD Athlon™ 300GE
AMD Athlon™ 300U
AMD Athlon™ 320GE
AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150C
AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150G
AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150GE
AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150U
AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050C
AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050e
AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050GE
AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050U
AMD EPYC™ 7252
AMD EPYC™ 7262
AMD EPYC™ 7272
AMD EPYC™ 7282
AMD EPYC™ 7302
AMD EPYC™ 7313
AMD EPYC™ 7343
AMD EPYC™ 7352
AMD EPYC™ 7402
AMD EPYC™ 7413
AMD EPYC™ 7443
AMD EPYC™ 7452
AMD EPYC™ 7453
AMD EPYC™ 7502
AMD EPYC™ 7513
AMD EPYC™ 7532
AMD EPYC™ 7542
AMD EPYC™ 7543
AMD EPYC™ 7552
AMD EPYC™ 7642
AMD EPYC™ 7643
AMD EPYC™ 7662
AMD EPYC™ 7663
AMD EPYC™ 7702
AMD EPYC™ 7713
AMD EPYC™ 7742
AMD EPYC™ 7763
AMD EPYC™ 7232P
AMD EPYC™ 72F3
AMD EPYC™ 7302P
AMD EPYC™ 7313P
AMD EPYC™ 73F3
AMD EPYC™ 7402P
AMD EPYC™ 7443P
AMD EPYC™ 74F3
AMD EPYC™ 7502P
AMD EPYC™ 7543P
AMD EPYC™ 75F3
AMD EPYC™ 7702P
AMD EPYC™ 7713P
AMD EPYC™ 7F32
AMD EPYC™ 7F52
AMD EPYC™ 7F72
AMD EPYC™ 7H12
AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100
AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X
AMD Ryzen™ 3
3200G with Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics
AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200GE
AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200U
AMD Ryzen™ 3 3250C
AMD Ryzen™ 3 3250U
AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300U
AMD Ryzen™ 3 3350U
AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300G
AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300GE
AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300U
AMD Ryzen™ 3 5300U
AMD Ryzen™ 3 5400U
AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 3200G
AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 3200GE
AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 3300U
AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4350G
AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4350GE
AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4450U
AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 5350G
AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 5350GE
AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 5450U
AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600
AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600
AMD Ryzen™ 5 2500X
AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600E
AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600X
AMD Ryzen™ 5
3400G with Radeon™ RX Vega 11 Graphics
AMD Ryzen™ 5 3400GE
AMD Ryzen™ 5 3450U
AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500 Processor
AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500C
AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U
AMD Ryzen™ 5 3550H
AMD Ryzen™ 5
3580U Microsoft Surface® Edition
AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X
AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600XT
AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500U
AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600G
AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600GE
AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600U
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5300G
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5300GE
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600GE
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600HS
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600U
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 2600
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3600
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3400G
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3400GE
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3500U
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650G
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650GE
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650U
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 5650G
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 5650GE
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 5650U
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 5750G
AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 5750GE
AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700
AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800
AMD Ryzen™ 7
2700E Processor
AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700C
AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700U
AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 3750H
AMD Ryzen™ 7
3780U Microsoft Surface® Edition
AMD Ryzen™ 7 3800X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 3800XT
AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700G
AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700GE
AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700U
AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800H
AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800HS
AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800U
AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700GE
AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800HS
AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U
AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 2700
AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 2700X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 3700U
AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750G
AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750GE
AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750U
AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U
AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900
AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900 Processor
AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900X
AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900XT
AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X
AMD Ryzen™ 9 4900H
AMD Ryzen™ 9 4900HS
AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS
AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX
AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen™ 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen™ 9 5980HS
AMD Ryzen™ 9 5980HX
AMD Ryzen™ 9 PRO 3900
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2920X
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2950X
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2970WX
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2990WX
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3960X
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3970X
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3990X
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3945WX
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3955WX
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3975WX
AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3995WX

Windows 11 uyumlu Intel işlemciler

Intel® Atom® x6200FE
Intel® Atom® x6211E
Intel® Atom® x6212RE
Intel® Atom® x6413E
Intel® Atom® x6414RE
Intel® Atom® x6425E
Intel® Atom® x6425RE
Intel® Atom® x6427FE
Intel® Celeron® 6305
Intel® Celeron® 3867U
Intel® Celeron® 4205U
Intel® Celeron® 4305U
Intel® Celeron® 4305UE
Intel® Celeron® 5205U
Intel® Celeron® 5305U
Intel® Celeron® 6305E
Intel® Celeron® G4900
Intel® Celeron® G4900T
Intel® Celeron® G4920
Intel® Celeron® G4930
Intel® Celeron® G4930E
Intel® Celeron® G4930T
Intel® Celeron® G4932E
Intel® Celeron® G4950
Intel® Celeron® G5900
Intel® Celeron® G5900E
Intel® Celeron® G5900T
Intel® Celeron® G5900TE
Intel® Celeron® G5905
Intel® Celeron® G5905T
Intel® Celeron® G5920
Intel® Celeron® G5925
Intel® Celeron® J4005
Intel® Celeron® J4025
Intel® Celeron® J4105
Intel® Celeron® J4115
Intel® Celeron® J4125
Intel® Celeron® J6412
Intel® Celeron® J6413
Intel® Celeron® N4000
Intel® Celeron® N4020
Intel® Celeron® N4100
Intel® Celeron® N4120
Intel® Celeron® N4500
Intel® Celeron® N4505
Intel® Celeron® N5100
Intel® Celeron® N5105
Intel® Celeron® N6210
Intel® Celeron® N6211
Intel® Core™ i3-1000G1
Intel® Core™ i3-1000G4
Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1
Intel® Core™ i3-10100
Intel® Core™ i3-10100E
Intel® Core™ i3-10100F
Intel® Core™ i3-10100T
Intel® Core™ i3-10100TE
Intel® Core™ i3-10100Y
Intel® Core™ i3-10105
Intel® Core™ i3-10105F
Intel® Core™ i3-10105T
Intel® Core™ i3-10110U
Intel® Core™ i3-10110Y
Intel® Core™ i3-10300
Intel® Core™ i3-10300T
Intel® Core™ i3-10305
Intel® Core™ i3-10305T
Intel® Core™ i3-10320
Intel® Core™ i3-10325
Intel® Core™ i3-1110G4
Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4
Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4E
Intel® Core™ i3-1115GRE
Intel® Core™ i3-1120G4
Intel® Core™ i3-1125G4
Intel® Core™ i3-8100
Intel® Core™ i3-8100B
Intel® Core™ i3-8100H
Intel® Core™ i3-8100T
Intel® Core™ i3-8109U
Intel® Core™ i3-8130U
Intel® Core™ i3-8140U
Intel® Core™ i3-8145U
Intel® Core™ i3-8145UE
Intel® Core™ i3-8300
Intel® Core™ i3-8300T
Intel® Core™ i3-8350K
Intel® Core™ i3-9100
Intel® Core™ i3-9100E
Intel® Core™ i3-9100F
Intel® Core™ i3-9100HL
Intel® Core™ i3-9100T
Intel® Core™ i3-9100TE
Intel® Core™ i3-9300
Intel® Core™ i3-9300T
Intel® Core™ i3-9320
Intel® Core™ i3-9350K
Intel® Core™ i3-9350KF
Intel® Core™ i3-L13G4
Intel® Core™ i5-10200H
Intel® Core™ i5-10210U
Intel® Core™ i5-10210Y
Intel® Core™ i5-10300H
Intel® Core™ i5-1030G4
Intel® Core™ i5-1030G7
Intel® Core™ i5-10310U
Intel® Core™ i5-10310Y
Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1
Intel® Core™ i5-1035G4
Intel® Core™ i5-1035G7
Intel® Core™ i5-1038NG7
Intel® Core™ i5-10400
Intel® Core™ i5-10400F
Intel® Core™ i5-10400H
Intel® Core™ i5-10400T
Intel® Core™ i5-10500
Intel® Core™ i5-10500E
Intel® Core™ i5-10500H
Intel® Core™ i5-10500T
Intel® Core™ i5-10500TE
Intel® Core™ i5-10505
Intel® Core™ i5-10600
Intel® Core™ i5-10600K
Intel® Core™ i5-10600KF
Intel® Core™ i5-10600T
Intel® Core™ i5-11260H
Intel® Core™ i5-11300H
Intel® Core™ i5-1130G7
Intel® Core™ i5-11320H
Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7
Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7
Intel® Core™ i5-11400
Intel® Core™ i5-11400F
Intel® Core™ i5-11400H
Intel® Core™ i5-11400T
Intel® Core™ i5-1140G7
Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7
Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7E
Intel® Core™ i5-1145GRE
Intel® Core™ i5-11500
Intel® Core™ i5-11500H
Intel® Core™ i5-11500T
Intel® Core™ i5-1155G7
Intel® Core™ i5-11600
Intel® Core™ i5-11600K
Intel® Core™ i5-11600KF
Intel® Core™ i5-11600T
Intel® Core™ i5-8200Y
Intel® Core™ i5-8210Y
Intel® Core™ i5-8250U
Intel® Core™ i5-8257U
Intel® Core™ i5-8259U
Intel® Core™ i5-8260U
Intel® Core™ i5-8265U
Intel® Core™ i5-8269U
Intel® Core™ i5-8279U
Intel® Core™ i5-8300H
Intel® Core™ i5-8305G
Intel® Core™ i5-8310Y
Intel® Core™ i5-8350U
Intel® Core™ i5-8365U
Intel® Core™ i5-8365UE
Intel® Core™ i5-8400
Intel® Core™ i5-8400B
Intel® Core™ i5-8400H
Intel® Core™ i5-8400T
Intel® Core™ i5-8500
Intel® Core™ i5-8500B
Intel® Core™ i5-8500T
Intel® Core™ i5-8600
Intel® Core™ i5-8600K
Intel® Core™ i5-8600T
Intel® Core™ i5-9300H
Intel® Core™ i5-9300HF
Intel® Core™ i5-9400
Intel® Core™ i5-9400F
Intel® Core™ i5-9400H
Intel® Core™ i5-9400T
Intel® Core™ i5-9500
Intel® Core™ i5-9500E
Intel® Core™ i5-9500F
Intel® Core™ i5-9500T
Intel® Core™ i5-9500TE
Intel® Core™ i5-9600
Intel® Core™ i5-9600K
Intel® Core™ i5-9600KF
Intel® Core™ i5-9600T
Intel® Core™ i5-L16G7
Intel® Core™ i7-10510U
Intel® Core™ i7-10510Y
Intel® Core™ i7-1060G7
Intel® Core™ i7-10610U
Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7
Intel® Core™ i7-1068NG7
Intel® Core™ i7-10700
Intel® Core™ i7-10700E
Intel® Core™ i7-10700F
Intel® Core™ i7-10700K
Intel® Core™ i7-10700KF
Intel® Core™ i7-10700T
Intel® Core™ i7-10700TE
Intel® Core™ i7-10710U
Intel® Core™ i7-10750H
Intel® Core™ i7-10810U
Intel® Core™ i7-10850H
Intel® Core™ i7-10870H
Intel® Core™ i7-10875H
Intel® Core™ i7-11370H
Intel® Core™ i7-11375H
Intel® Core™ i7-11390H
Intel® Core™ i7-11600H
Intel® Core™ i7-1160G7
Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7
Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7
Intel® Core™ i7-11700
Intel® Core™ i7-11700F
Intel® Core™ i7-11700K
Intel® Core™ i7-11700KF
Intel® Core™ i7-11700T
Intel® Core™ i7-11800H
Intel® Core™ i7-1180G7
Intel® Core™ i7-11850H
Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7
Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7E
Intel® Core™ i7-1185GRE
Intel® Core™ i7-1195G7
Intel® Core™ i7-7800X
Intel® Core™ i7-7820HQ[1]
Intel® Core™ i7-7820X
Intel® Core™ i7-8086K
Intel® Core™ i7-8500Y
Intel® Core™ i7-8550U
Intel® Core™ i7-8557U
Intel® Core™ i7-8559U
Intel® Core™ i7-8565U
Intel® Core™ i7-8569U
Intel® Core™ i7-8650U
Intel® Core™ i7-8665U
Intel® Core™ i7-8665UE
Intel® Core™ i7-8700
Intel® Core™ i7-8700B
Intel® Core™ i7-8700K
Intel® Core™ i7-8700T
Intel® Core™ i7-8705G
Intel® Core™ i7-8706G
Intel® Core™ i7-8709G
Intel® Core™ i7-8750H
Intel® Core™ i7-8809G
Intel® Core™ i7-8850H
Intel® Core™ i7-9700
Intel® Core™ i7-9700E
Intel® Core™ i7-9700F
Intel® Core™ i7-9700K
Intel® Core™ i7-9700KF
Intel® Core™ i7-9700T
Intel® Core™ i7-9700TE
Intel® Core™ i7-9750H
Intel® Core™ i7-9750HF
Intel® Core™ i7-9800X
Intel® Core™ i7-9850H
Intel® Core™ i7-9850HE
Intel® Core™ i7-9850HL
Intel® Core™ i9-10850K
Intel® Core™ i9-10885H
Intel® Core™ i9-10900
Intel® Core™ i9-10900E
Intel® Core™ i9-10900F
Intel® Core™ i9-10900K
Intel® Core™ i9-10900KF
Intel® Core™ i9-10900T
Intel® Core™ i9-10900TE
Intel® Core™ i9-10900X
Intel® Core™ i9-10920X
Intel® Core™ i9-10940X
Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK
Intel® Core™ i9-10980XE
Intel® Core™ i9-11900
Intel® Core™ i9-11900F
Intel® Core™ i9-11900H
Intel® Core™ i9-11900K
Intel® Core™ i9-11900KF
Intel® Core™ i9-11900T
Intel® Core™ i9-11950H
Intel® Core™ i9-11980HK
Intel® Core™ i9-7900X
Intel® Core™ i9-7920X
Intel® Core™ i9-7940X
Intel® Core™ i9-7960X
Intel® Core™ i9-7980XE
Intel® Core™ i9-8950HK
Intel® Core™ i9-9820X
Intel® Core™ i9-9880H
Intel® Core™ i9-9900
Intel® Core™ i9-9900K
Intel® Core™ i9-9900KF
Intel® Core™ i9-9900KS
Intel® Core™ i9-9900T
Intel® Core™ i9-9900X
Intel® Core™ i9-9920X
Intel® Core™ i9-9940X
Intel® Core™ i9-9960X
Intel® Core™ i9-9980HK
Intel® Core™ i9-9980XE
Intel® Core™ m3-8100Y
Intel® Pentium® 6805
Intel® Pentium® Gold 4417U
Intel® Pentium® Gold 4425Y
Intel® Pentium® Gold 5405U
Intel® Pentium® Gold 6405U
Intel® Pentium® Gold 6500Y
Intel® Pentium® Gold 7505
Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400
Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400T
Intel® Pentium® Gold G5420
Intel® Pentium® Gold G5420T
Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500
Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500T
Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600
Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600T
Intel® Pentium® Gold G5620
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400E
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400T
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400TE
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6405
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6405T
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6500
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6500T
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6505
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6505T
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6600
Intel® Pentium® Gold G6605
Intel® Pentium® J6426
Intel® Pentium® N6415
Intel® Pentium® Silver J5005
Intel® Pentium® Silver J5040
Intel® Pentium® Silver N5000
Intel® Pentium® Silver N5030
Intel® Pentium® Silver N6000
Intel® Pentium® Silver N6005
Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3104
Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3106
Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3204
Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3206R
Intel® Xeon® E-2124
Intel® Xeon® E-2124G
Intel® Xeon® E-2126G
Intel® Xeon® E-2134
Intel® Xeon® E-2136
Intel® Xeon® E-2144G
Intel® Xeon® E-2146G
Intel® Xeon® E-2174G
Intel® Xeon® E-2176G
Intel® Xeon® E-2176M
Intel® Xeon® E-2186G
Intel® Xeon® E-2186M
Intel® Xeon® E-2224
Intel® Xeon® E-2224G
Intel® Xeon® E-2226G
Intel® Xeon® E-2226GE
Intel® Xeon® E-2234
Intel® Xeon® E-2236
Intel® Xeon® E-2244G
Intel® Xeon® E-2246G
Intel® Xeon® E-2254ME
Intel® Xeon® E-2254ML
Intel® Xeon® E-2274G
Intel® Xeon® E-2276G
Intel® Xeon® E-2276M
Intel® Xeon® E-2276ME
Intel® Xeon® E-2276ML
Intel® Xeon® E-2278G
Intel® Xeon® E-2278GE
Intel® Xeon® E-2278GEL
Intel® Xeon® E-2286G
Intel® Xeon® E-2286M
Intel® Xeon® E-2288G
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5115
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5118
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5119T
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5120
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5120T
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5122
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5215
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5215L
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5217
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218B
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218N
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218R
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218T
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220R
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220S
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220T
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5222
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5315Y
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5317
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5318N
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5318S
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5320
Intel® Xeon® Gold 5320T
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6126
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6126F
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6126T
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6128
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6130
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6130F
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6130T
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6132
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6134
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6136
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138F
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138P
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138T
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6140
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6142
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6142F
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6144
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6146
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6148
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6148F
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6150
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6152
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6154
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6208U
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6209U
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6210U
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6212U
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6222V
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6226
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6226R
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230N
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230R
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230T
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6234
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6238
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6238L
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6238R
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6238T
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240L
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240R
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240Y
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6242
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6242R
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6244
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6246
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6246R
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6248
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6248R
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6250
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6250L
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6252
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6252N
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6254
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6256
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6258R
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6262V
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6312U
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6314U
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6326
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6330
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6330N
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6334
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6336Y
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6338
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6338N
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6338T
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6342
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6346
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6348
Intel® Xeon® Gold 6354
Intel® Xeon®
Gold Gold 5318Y
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8153
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8156
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8158
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8160
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8160F
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8160T
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8164
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8168
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8170
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8176
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8176F
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8180
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8253
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8256
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260L
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260Y
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8268
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8270
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8276
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8276L
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8280
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8280L
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8351N
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8352M
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8352S
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8352V
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8352Y
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8358
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8358P
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8360Y
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8362
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8368
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8368Q
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8380
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9221
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9222
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9242
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9282
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4108
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4109T
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4110
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4112
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4114
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4114T
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4116
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4116T
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4208
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4209T
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210R
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210T
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214R
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214Y
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4215
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4215R
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4216
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4309Y
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4310
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4310T
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4314
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4316
Intel® Xeon® W-10855M
Intel® Xeon® W-10885M
Intel® Xeon® W-11855M
Intel® Xeon® W-11955M
Intel® Xeon® W-1250
Intel® Xeon® W-1250E
Intel® Xeon® W-1250P
Intel® Xeon® W-1250TE
Intel® Xeon® W-1270
Intel® Xeon® W-1270E
Intel® Xeon® W-1270P
Intel® Xeon® W-1270TE
Intel® Xeon® W-1290
Intel® Xeon® W-1290E
Intel® Xeon® W-1290P
Intel® Xeon® W-1290T
Intel® Xeon® W-1290TE
Intel® Xeon® W-2102
Intel® Xeon® W-2104
Intel® Xeon® W-2123
Intel® Xeon® W-2125
Intel® Xeon® W-2133
Intel® Xeon® W-2135
Intel® Xeon® W-2145
Intel® Xeon® W-2155
Intel® Xeon® W-2175
Intel® Xeon® W-2195
Intel® Xeon® W-2223
Intel® Xeon® W-2225
Intel® Xeon® W-2235
Intel® Xeon® W-2245
Intel® Xeon® W-2255
Intel® Xeon® W-2265
Intel® Xeon® W-2275
Intel® Xeon® W-2295
Intel® Xeon® W-3175X
Intel® Xeon® W-3223
Intel® Xeon® W-3225
Intel® Xeon® W-3235
Intel® Xeon® W-3245
Intel® Xeon® W-3245M
Intel® Xeon® W-3265
Intel® Xeon® W-3265M
Intel® Xeon® W-3275
Intel® Xeon® W-3275M

Windows 11 destekleyen Qualcomm işlemciler

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Snapdragon 850
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Snapdragon 7c
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Snapdragon 8c
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Snapdragon 8cx
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Snapdragon 8cx (Gen2)
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Microsoft SQ1
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Microsoft SQ2

 

Aydoğan Aykanat

Teknolojiye olan tutkusunu Hardware Plus'ta meraklılarına aktarıyor.

