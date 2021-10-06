Donanım
Windows 11 nasıl yüklenir? | Hangi cihazlar Windows 11’e geçebilir?
Windows 11 nihayet yayınlandı. Bu videomuzda Asus VivoBook Pro 14 ile Windows 10’dan Windows 11’e geçişi nasıl yapacağınızı aktarıyoruz.
İlginizi çekebilir; Windows 11, Yeni Başlat Menüsüyle Geliyor!
İçindekiler
Windows 11 nasıl yüklenir? | Hangi cihazlar Windows 11’e geçebilir?
29 Temmuz 2015 tarihinde yayınlanan Windows 10’un ardından geçen 6 sene sonunda Windows 11 de 5 Ekim 2021 tarihi itibarıyla yayınlandı. Birkaç farklı yöntem ile geçiş yapabileceğiniz Windows 11 için detaylı rehberimiz ile karşınızdayız.
Windows 11’e hangi cihazlar geçebilir?
Windows 11 aslına bakarsanız günümüz birçok cihazını rahatlıkla destekliyor. Ancak yine de emin olmak için bazı önemli şartları mevcut. Aşağıda temel şartları görebilirsiniz.
Windows 11 minimum sistem gereksinimleri
- İşlemci:1 GHz, 2 çekirdek ve 64 bit
- Bellek: 4 GB
- Depolama: 64 GB (9 GB boş alan)
- Sistem: UEFI
- TPM: TPM 2.0
- Grafik: WDDM 2.0 sürücüsüyle DirectX 12 veya üzeri ile uyumlu
- Ekran: 9 inçten büyük, 720p, 8 bit
- İnternet: Bağlantı ve bağlı Microsoft hesabı
- Sürüm: Windows 10 sürüm 2004 veya üzeri (20H2, 21H1)
Ancak bu detaylarla boğulmak yerine direkt olarak cihazınızın destekleyip desteklemediğini PC Sistem Durumu Denetimi uygulamasını buradan indirebilirsiniz. Bu uygulamayı kurup çalıştırarak genel olarak destek sonucunu görebilirsiniz.
Windows 11 yenilikleri için ekstra gereksinimler
Windows 11 için bazı özellikler, yukarıda bahsettiğimiz minimum gereksinimler kısmında belirtilenlerden daha yüksek gereksinimler istiyor. Aşağıda belirttiğimiz önemli özelliklerin gereksinimleri için ise ekstra destekler gerekiyor.
Android: Uygulamalar, Amazon Appstore’da mevcuttur. Ek gereksinimlerin olması beklenmektedir ve ürün belirli coğrafi bölgelere sunuldukça bunlar duyurulacaktır.
5G: Mümkün olan durumlarda 5G özellikli modem gerektirir.
HDR: Bir HDR monitör gerektirir.
BitLocker to Go: Bir USB flash sürücü gerektirir (Windows Pro ve üstü)
Hyper-V: SLAT özelliklerine sahip bir işlemci gerektirir (Windows Pro ve üstü)
Cortana: Bir mikrofon ve hoparlör gerektirir. (Avustralya, Brezilya, Kanada, Çin, Fransa, Almanya, Hindistan, İtalya, Japonya, Meksika, İspanya, Birleşik Krallık ve ABD).
DirectStorage: 1 TB veya üstü NVMe SSD ve DirectX 12 Ultimate GPU gerektirir.
DirectX 12 Ultimate: Yalnızca desteklenen oyunlarla ve grafik yongalarıyla kullanılabilir.
İletişim Durumu: İnsanların cihazdan uzaklığını veya cihazla etkileşim kurma niyetini algılayabilen bir algılayıcı gerektirir.
Akıllı Görüntülü Konferans: Kamera, mikrofon ve hoparlör (ses çıkışı) gerektirir.
MVA: Bir mikrofon ve hoparlör gerektirir.
Tutturma: Üç sütunlu düzenler için en az FHD çözünürlük gerekir.
Görev Çubuğundan Ses Açıp Kapatma: Kamera, mikrofon ve hoparlör (ses çıkışı) gerektirir. Uygulama, sistem genelinde ses kapatmayı/açmayı etkinleştiren özellikle uyumlu olmalıdır.
Uzamsal Ses: Destekleyen donanım ve yazılım gerektirir.
Microsoft Teams: Kamera, mikrofon ve hoparlör (ses çıkışı) gerektirir.
Dokunma: Çok noktalı dokunmayı destekleyen bir ekran veya monitör gerektirir.
İki Öğeli Kimlik Doğrulama: PIN, biyometrik (parmak izi okuyucusu veya aydınlatmalı kızılötesi kamera) ya da Wi- Fi veya Bluetooth özelliğine sahip bir telefon kullanılmasını gerektirir.
Sesle Yazma: Mikrofonlu bir bilgisayar gerektirir.
Sesle Uyandırma: Modern Bekleme Durumu güç modeli ve mikrofon gerektirir.
Wi-Fi 6e: Yeni WLAN IHV donanımı ve sürücüsü ile Wi-Fi 6e özellikli bir AP/yönlendirici gerektirir.
Windows Hello: Yakın kızılötesi bir kamera veya biyometrik kimlik doğrulaması için parmak izi okuyucusu gerektirir.
Windows Yansıtma: WDDM 2.0’ı destekleyen bir görüntü bağdaştırıcısı ve Wi-Fi Direct’i destekleyen bir Wi-Fi bağdaştırıcısı gerektirir.
Xbox: Bir Xbox Live hesabı gerekir.
Kullanım dışı kalan özellikler;
Windows 10’dan Windows 11’e geçtiğinizde bazı özellikler kullanım dışı bırakılabilir veya kaldırılabilir.
Cortana: İlk yüklemede dahil edilmeyecek ve görev çubuğuna sabitlenmeyecek.
Masaüstü duvar kağıdı: Microsoft hesabıyla oturum açıldığında cihazda dolaşımda kullanılamaz.
Internet Explorer: Devre dışı bırakılmıştır. Yerine, IE Modu içeren Microsoft Edge tarayıcısı.
Matematiksel Giriş Paneli: Kaldırıldı. Matematik giriş denetimini ve tanımayı içeren Matematik Tanıma, istek üzerine yüklenebilir.
Çok Uygulamalı Bilgi Noktası Modu: Kullanılamaz. Yalnızca tek bir uygulama destekler.
Kilit Ekranı’ndan Hızlı Durum: Kaldırıldı.
S Modu: Sadece Windows 11 Home sürümünde kullanılabilir.
Ekran Alıntısı Aracı ile Ekran Alıntısı ve Taslak: Ekran Alıntısı Aracı altındabirleştirildi.
Başlat: Windows 11’de tamamen yenilendi.
Tablet Modu: Kaldırıldı.
Zaman Çizelgesi: Kaldırıldı. Bazı benzer işlevler Microsoft Edge’e aktarıldı.
Dokunmatik Klavye: 18 inç ve üstü ekranlarda yerleştirilmeyecek ve ayrılmayacaktır.
Cüzdan: Kaldırıldı.
Windows 11 indir
Windows 11 sürümünü 3 farklı yöntem ile indirebilirsiniz.
- Windows 11 Yükleme Yardımcısı: Bu yardımcıyı buradaki bağlantıdan indirebilirsiniz. Otomatik olarak indirilip kurulmasını sağlar.
- Windows 11 Yükleme Medyası Oluşturma: Bu yöntem ile bir USB belleğe ISO dosyasını hazır kurulum dosyası olarak kurabilirsiniz. Buradan indirebilirsiniz.
- ISO dosyası: Windows 11 ISO dosyasını direkt olarak buradaki bağlantıdan indirebilirsiniz
Windows 11 uyumlu AMD işlemciler
|AMD
|AMD
|3015e
|AMD
|AMD
|3020e
|AMD
|Athlon™
|3000G
|AMD
|Athlon™
|300GE
|AMD
|Athlon™
|300U
|AMD
|Athlon™
|320GE
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150C
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150G
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150GE
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150U
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050C
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050e
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050GE
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050U
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7252
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7262
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7272
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7282
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7302
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7313
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7343
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7352
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7402
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7413
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7443
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7452
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7453
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7502
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7513
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7532
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7542
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7543
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7552
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7642
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7643
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7662
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7663
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7702
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7713
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7742
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7763
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7232P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|72F3
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7302P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7313P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|73F3
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7402P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7443P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|74F3
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7502P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7543P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|75F3
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7702P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7713P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7F32
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7F52
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7F72
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7H12
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3100
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|2300X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|
3200G with Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3200GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3200U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3250C
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3250U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3300U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3350U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|4300G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|4300GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|4300U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|5300U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|5400U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|3200G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|3200GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|3300U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|4350G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|4350GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|4450U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|5350G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|5350GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|5450U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|2600
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3600
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|2500X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|2600E
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|2600X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|
3400G with Radeon™ RX Vega 11 Graphics
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3400GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3450U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3500 Processor
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3500C
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3500U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3550H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|
3580U Microsoft Surface® Edition
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3600X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3600XT
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|4500U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5300G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5300GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5500U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|2600
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3600
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3400G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3400GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3500U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|4650G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|4650GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|4650U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|5650G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|5650GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|5650U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|5750G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|5750GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|2700
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|
2700E Processor
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|2700X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3700C
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3700U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3700X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3750H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|
3780U Microsoft Surface® Edition
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3800X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3800XT
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4700G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4700GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4700U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4800H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4800HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4800U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5700G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5700GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5700U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|2700
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|2700X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|3700U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|4750G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|4750GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|4750U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|5850U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|3900 Processor
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|3900X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|3900XT
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|3950X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|4900H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|4900HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900HX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5950X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5980HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5980HX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9 PRO
|3900
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2920X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2950X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2970WX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2990WX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|3960X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|3970X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|3990X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3945WX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3955WX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3975WX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3995WX
Windows 11 uyumlu Intel işlemciler
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6200FE
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6211E
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6212RE
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6413E
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6414RE
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6425E
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6425RE
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6427FE
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|6305
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|3867U
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|4205U
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|4305U
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|4305UE
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|5205U
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|5305U
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|6305E
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4900
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4900T
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4920
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4930
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4930E
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4930T
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4932E
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4950
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5900
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5900E
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5900T
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5900TE
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5905
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5905T
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5920
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5925
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J4005
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J4025
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J4105
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J4115
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J4125
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J6412
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J6413
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4000
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4020
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4100
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4120
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4500
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4505
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N5100
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N5105
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N6210
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N6211
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1000G1
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1000G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1005G1
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10105
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10105F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10105T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10110U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10110Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10300
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10300T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10305
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10305T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10320
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10325
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1110G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1115G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1115G4E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1115GRE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1120G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1125G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8100
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8100B
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8100H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8100T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8109U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8130U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8140U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8145U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8145UE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8300
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8300T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8350K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100HL
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9300
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9300T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9320
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9350K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9350KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-L13G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10200H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10210U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10210Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10300H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1030G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1030G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10310U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10310Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1035G1
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1035G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1035G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1038NG7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10400
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10400F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10400H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10400T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10500
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10500E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10500H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10500T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10500TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10505
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10600
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10600K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10600KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10600T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11260H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11300H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1130G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11320H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1135G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1135G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11400
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11400F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11400H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11400T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1140G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1145G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1145G7E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1145GRE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11500
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11500H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11500T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1155G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11600
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11600K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11600KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11600T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8200Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8210Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8250U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8257U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8259U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8260U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8265U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8269U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8279U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8300H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8305G
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8310Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8350U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8365U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8365UE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8400
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8400B
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8400H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8400T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8500
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8500B
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8500T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8600
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8600K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8600T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9300H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9300HF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9400
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9400F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9400H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9400T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9500
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9500E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9500F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9500T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9500TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9600
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9600K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9600KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9600T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-L16G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10510U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10510Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1060G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10610U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1065G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1068NG7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10710U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10750H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10810U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10850H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10870H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10875H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11370H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11375H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11390H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11600H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1160G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1165G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1165G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11700
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11700F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11700K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11700KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11700T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11800H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1180G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11850H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1185G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1185G7E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1185GRE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1195G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-7800X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-7820HQ[1]
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-7820X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8086K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8500Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8550U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8557U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8559U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8565U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8569U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8650U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8665U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8665UE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8700
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8700B
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8700K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8700T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8705G
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8706G
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8709G
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8750H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8809G
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8850H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9750H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9750HF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9800X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9850H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9850HE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9850HL
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10850K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10885H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10920X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10940X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10980HK
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10980XE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11900
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11900F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11900H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11900K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11900KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11900T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11950H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11980HK
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-7900X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-7920X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-7940X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-7960X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-7980XE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-8950HK
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9820X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9880H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9900
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9900K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9900KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9900KS
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9900T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9900X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9920X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9940X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9960X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9980HK
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9980XE
|Intel®
|Core™
|m3-8100Y
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|6805
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 4417U
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 4425Y
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 5405U
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 6405U
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 6500Y
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 7505
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5400
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5400T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5420
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5420T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5500
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5500T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5600
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5600T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5620
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400E
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400TE
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6405
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6405T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6500
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6500T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6505
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6505T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6600
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6605
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|J6426
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|N6415
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver J5005
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver J5040
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver N5000
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver N5030
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver N6000
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver N6005
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3104
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3106
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3204
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3206R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2124
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2124G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2126G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2134
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2136
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2144G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2146G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2174G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2176G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2176M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2186G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2186M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2224
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2224G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2226G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2226GE
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2234
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2236
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2244G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2246G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2254ME
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2254ML
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2274G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2276G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2276M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2276ME
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2276ML
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2278G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2278GE
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2278GEL
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2286G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2286M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2288G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5115
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5118
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5119T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5120
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5120T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5122
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5215
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5215L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5217
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218B
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220S
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5222
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5315Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5317
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5318N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5318S
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5320
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5320T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6126
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6126F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6126T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6128
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6130
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6130F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6130T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6132
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6134
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6136
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138P
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6140
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6142
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6142F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6144
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6146
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6148
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6148F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6150
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6152
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6154
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6208U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6209U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6210U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6212U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6222V
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6226
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6226R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6234
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6238
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6238L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6238R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6238T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6242
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6242R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6244
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6246
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6246R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6248
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6248R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6250
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6250L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6252
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6252N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6254
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6256
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6258R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6262V
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6312U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6314U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6326
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6330
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6330N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6334
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6336Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6338
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6338N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6338T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6342
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6346
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6348
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6354
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|
Gold Gold 5318Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8153
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8156
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8158
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8160
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8160F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8160T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8164
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8168
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8170
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8176
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8176F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8180
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8253
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8256
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8260
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8260L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8260Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8268
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8270
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8276
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8276L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8280
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8280L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8351N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8352M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8352S
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8352V
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8352Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8358
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8358P
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8360Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8362
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8368
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8368Q
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8380
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9221
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9222
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9242
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9282
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4108
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4109T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4110
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4112
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4114
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4114T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4116
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4116T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4208
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4209T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4210
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4210R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4210T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4214
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4214R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4214Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4215
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4215R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4216
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4309Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4310
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4310T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4314
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4316
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-10855M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-10885M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-11855M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-11955M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1250
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1250E
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1250P
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1250TE
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1270
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1270E
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1270P
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1270TE
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1290
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1290E
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1290P
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1290T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1290TE
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2102
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2104
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2123
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2125
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2133
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2135
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2145
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2155
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2175
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2195
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2223
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2225
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2235
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2245
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2255
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2265
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2275
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2295
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3175X
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3223
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3225
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3235
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3245
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3245M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3265
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3265M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3275
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3275M
Windows 11 destekleyen Qualcomm işlemciler
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Snapdragon 850
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Snapdragon 7c
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Snapdragon 8c
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Snapdragon 8cx
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Snapdragon 8cx (Gen2)
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Microsoft SQ1
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Microsoft SQ2
