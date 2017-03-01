Nintendo, Switch Konsoluna 60’tan Fazla Indie Oyun Duyurdu

Nintendo’nun yeni oyun konsolu Swtich’in çıkmasına günler kala konsola gelecek olan dev bir indie oyun listesi duyuruldu.
Nintendo’nun yayınladığı oyunların büyük bir kısmı 2017 sonuna doğrı gelecek. Ancak yayınlanan oyun listesine baktığımızda şirketin Switch ile beraber bağımsız yapım oyunları ciddiye aldığını görebiliyoruz. Bu duyurulan oyunların bir çoğu diğer konsollardan port olacak. Gelecek oyunların arasında Stardew Valley, Overcooked: Special Edition, Tumbleseed ve Yooka-Laylee yer alıyor.
İşte duyurulan oyunların tam listesi;
- 1001 Spikes
- Away: Journey to the Unexpected
- Battle Chef Brigade
- Blaster MasterZero
- Cave Story
- Celeste
- Dandara
- Duck Game
- Fast RMX
- Flipping Death
- Gonner
- Graceful Explosion Machine
- Has-Been Heroes
- Hollow Knight
- Hover
- Human Resource Machine
- Ittle Dew 2
- Kingdom: Two Crowns
- Little Inferno
- Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom
- Mr. Shifty
- Mutant Mudds
- NBA Playgrounds
- NeuroVoider
- Oceanhorn: Monster of the Uncharted Seas
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Pankapu
- Perception
- Portal Knights
- Redout
- Rime
- Rive
- Rocket Rumble
- Rogue Trooper Redux
- Runner3
- Shakedown Hawaii
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Snake Pass
- Space Dave!
- Splasher
- Stardew Valley
- State of Mind
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- sU and the Quest for Meaning
- Terraria
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth †
- The Escapists 2
- The Fall Part 2: Unbound
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Next Penelope
- Thumper
- Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove
- Towerfall Ascension
- Treasurenauts
- Tumbleseed
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Unbox: Newbies Adventure
- WarGroove
- WonderBoy: The Dragon’s Trap
- Yooka–Laylee
- Zombie Viking
