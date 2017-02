Fukushima Nükleer Reaktöründe 2 Haftada 2. Robot Bozuldu

Unit 2 Primary Containment Vessel Investigation at Fukushima D…

“Scorpion Robot” Obtained Additional Information from Unit 2 PCV: On February 16, the “Scorpion-shaped robot” was inserted into the Unit 2 Primary Containment Vessel (PCV) at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station to further investigate the conditions within. It went along the CRD rail that led to the area directly below the Reactor Pressure Vessel called the pedestal area, and obtained additional information such as the PCV interior, deposits conditions, temperature readings, and radiation levels. Even though the robot could not reach the pedestal area, which we had initially planned to investigate, valuable information was obtained which will help us determine the methods to eventually remove fuel debris. The robot was left inside the PCV not to obstruct further investigations, as an option of the original plan, since it stopped over the deposits. TEPCO Holdings will continue to review the information, such as deposits on the CRD rail and conditions inside the pedestal, obtained from this entire investigation. For more photos and information, go to http://photo.tepco.co.jp/en/date/2017/201702-e/170216-01e.html

