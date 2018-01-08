75. Altın Küre Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu!

Bu yıl 75. düzenlenen Altın Küre (Golden Globe) ödülleri sahiplerini buldu.
Sinema dünyasının en önemli ödüllerinden biri olan Altın Küre, sabaha karşı düzenlenen etkinlikle sahiplerini buldu. Gecenin yıldızları 4’er ödülle Big Little Lies ve Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri yapımları olurken, Cecil B. DeMille ödülü ile Oprah Winfrey’e gitti. Aşağıdaki listeden kategorileri, adayları ve kazananları görebilirsiniz.
SİNEMA
Drama Dalında En İyi Film
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Müzikal ve Komedi Dalında En İyi Film
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
En İyi Yönetmen
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg – The Post
Drama Dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks – The Post
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Drama Dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep – The Post
Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World
Komedi Dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Komedi Dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Hong Chau – Downsizing
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
En İyi Senaryo
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
The Post – Liz Hannah, Josh Singer
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin
En İyi Özgün Müzik
Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwood – Phantom Thread
John Williams – The Post
Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk
En İyi Orjinal Şarkı
“Home” – Ferdinand
“Mighty River” – Mudbound
“Remember Me” – Coco
“The Star” – The Star
“This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman
En İyi Uzun Metrajlı Animasyon Filmi
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Uzun Metrajlı Film
A Fantastic Woman – Şili
First They Killed My Father – Kamboçya
In the Fade – Almanya/Fransa
Loveless – Rusya
The Square – İsveç/Almanya/Fransa
TELEVİZYON
Drama Dalında En İyi Televizyon Serisi
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Müzikal ve Komedi Dalında En İyi Televizyon Serisi
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
En İyi Televizyon Mini Serisi veya Filmi
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Drama Dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Drama Dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Claire Foy – The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Komedi Dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Komedi Dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae – Insecure
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Mini-Seri ve TV Filmlerinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks: The Return
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Mini-Seri ve TV Filmlerinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Mini-Seri ve TV Filmlerinde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette And Joan
Mini-Seri ve TV Filmlerinde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer– The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Cecil B. DeMille Ödülü
Oprah Winfrey
