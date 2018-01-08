75. Altın Küre Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu!

Bu yıl 75. düzenlenen Altın Küre (Golden Globe) ödülleri sahiplerini buldu.

Sinema dünyasının en önemli ödüllerinden biri olan Altın Küre, sabaha karşı düzenlenen etkinlikle sahiplerini buldu. Gecenin yıldızları 4’er ödülle Big Little Lies ve Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri yapımları olurken, Cecil B. DeMille ödülü ile Oprah Winfrey’e gitti. Aşağıdaki listeden kategorileri, adayları ve kazananları görebilirsiniz.

SİNEMA

Drama Dalında En İyi Film

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Müzikal ve Komedi Dalında En İyi Film

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

En İyi Yönetmen

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg – The Post

Drama Dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks – The Post

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Drama Dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep – The Post

Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World

Komedi Dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Komedi Dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

En İyi Senaryo

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

The Post – Liz Hannah, Josh Singer

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh

Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin

En İyi Özgün Müzik

Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

Johnny Greenwood – Phantom Thread

John Williams – The Post

Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk

En İyi Orjinal Şarkı

“Home” – Ferdinand

“Mighty River” – Mudbound

“Remember Me” – Coco

“The Star” – The Star

“This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman

En İyi Uzun Metrajlı Animasyon Filmi

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Uzun Metrajlı Film

A Fantastic Woman – Şili

First They Killed My Father – Kamboçya

In the Fade – Almanya/Fransa

Loveless – Rusya

The Square – İsveç/Almanya/Fransa

TELEVİZYON

Drama Dalında En İyi Televizyon Serisi

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Müzikal ve Komedi Dalında En İyi Televizyon Serisi

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

En İyi Televizyon Mini Serisi veya Filmi

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Drama Dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Drama Dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Claire Foy – The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Komedi Dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick

William H. Macy – Shameless

Eric McCormack – Will & Grace

Komedi Dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Alison Brie – GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae – Insecure

Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Mini-Seri ve TV Filmlerinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks: The Return

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Mini-Seri ve TV Filmlerinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Mini-Seri ve TV Filmlerinde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette And Joan

Mini-Seri ve TV Filmlerinde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer– The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Cecil B. DeMille Ödülü

Oprah Winfrey