2017 Yılının En Çok Satan PlayStation Oyunları!

PlayStation Blog, Avrupa’da ve Amerika’da en çok satan PlayStation 4 oyunlarını derledi.
2018 yılı ile beraber yeni oyunları heyecanla beklerken dünyanın en popüler oyun konsolu konumundaki PlayStation 4’te geçtiğimiz sene binlerce oyun satışı oldu. Call of Duty: WWII fazlasıyla konuşulurken, FIFA serisi de her sene olduğu gibi ilgi görmeye devam etti.
İşte Avrupa’da ve Amerika’da en çok satan PlayStation oyunları;
2017’nin ABD’de En Çok Satan PlayStation 4 Oyunları;
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Destiny 2
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K18
- Rocket League
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- Madden NFL 18
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
2017’nin Avrupa’da En Çok Satan PlayStation 4 Oyunları;
- FIFA 2018
- Call of Duty WWII
- Rocket League
- GTA V
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- FIFA 2017
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
2017’nin ABD’de En Çok Satan PlayStation VR Oyunları;
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- I Expect You To Die
- Batman: Arkham VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Driveclub VR
2017’nin Avrupa’da En Çok Satan PlayStation VR Oyunları;
- Batman Arkham VR
- Superhot
- Job Simulator
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Robinson: The Journey
- Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
- Driveclub VR
- Sports Bar
- Arizona Sunshine
2017’nin ABD’de En Çok Satan DLC Paketleri ;
- Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles
- Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
- Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
- Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabotage
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pac
2017’nin Avrupa’da En Çok Satan DLC Paketleri ;
- Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
- Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
- Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer
- Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
