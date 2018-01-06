2017 Yılının En Çok Satan PlayStation Oyunları!

2017 Yılının En Çok Satan PlayStation Oyunları!

6 Ocak, 2018 Oyun, Oyun Konsolu 0 yorumlar

PlayStation Blog, Avrupa’da ve Amerika’da en çok satan PlayStation 4 oyunlarını derledi.

2018 yılı ile beraber yeni oyunları heyecanla beklerken dünyanın en popüler oyun konsolu konumundaki PlayStation 4’te geçtiğimiz sene binlerce oyun satışı oldu. Call of Duty: WWII fazlasıyla konuşulurken, FIFA serisi de her sene olduğu gibi ilgi görmeye devam etti.

İşte Avrupa’da ve Amerika’da en çok satan PlayStation oyunları;

2017’nin ABD’de En Çok Satan PlayStation 4 Oyunları;

  1. Call of Duty: WWII
  2. Destiny 2
  3. Friday the 13th: The Game
  4. Horizon Zero Dawn
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. NBA 2K18
  7. Rocket League
  8. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
  9. Madden NFL 18
  10. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

2017’nin Avrupa’da En Çok Satan PlayStation 4 Oyunları;

  1. FIFA 2018
  2. Call of Duty WWII
  3. Rocket League
  4. GTA V
  5. Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
  6. Horizon Zero Dawn
  7. ARK: Survival Evolved
  8. FIFA 2017
  9. EA Sports UFC 2
  10. Rainbow Six Siege

2017’nin ABD’de En Çok Satan PlayStation VR Oyunları;

  1. Job Simulator
  2. Superhot VR
  3. PlayStation VR Worlds
  4. I Expect You To Die
  5. Batman: Arkham VR
  6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  7. Fruit Ninja VR
  8. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
  9. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  10. Driveclub VR

2017’nin Avrupa’da En Çok Satan PlayStation VR Oyunları;

  1. Batman Arkham VR
  2. Superhot
  3. Job Simulator
  4. PlayStation VR Worlds
  5. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  6. Robinson: The Journey
  7. Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
  8. Driveclub VR
  9. Sports Bar
  10. Arizona Sunshine

2017’nin ABD’de En Çok Satan DLC Paketleri ;

  1. Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles
  2. Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
  3. Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
  4. Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
  5. Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
  6. Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map
  7. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
  8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabotage
  9. Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
  10. Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pac

2017’nin Avrupa’da En Çok Satan DLC Paketleri ;

  1. Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
  2. Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
  3. Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
  6. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
  7. Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
  8. Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer
  9. Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
  10. Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

