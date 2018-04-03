Oyun basınının en büyüğü olarak kabul edebileceğimiz ABD menşeili yayıncı IGN, tüm zamanların en iyi 100 oyununu belirledi. Birçok farklı eleştiriyi de beraberinde getiren listede beklenmedik oyunların da yer aldığı konuşuluyor.

Biz de bu listede yer alan 100 oyunu sizlere sunuyoruz. Özellikle Zelda serisinin net bir biçimde baskın çıktığı listeyi bakalım sizler de beğenecek misiniz.

IGN tüm zamanların en iyi 100 oyunu

100) Pokemon Go (2016)

99) Final Fantasy VII (1997)

98) Galaga (1981)

97) Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness (1985)

96) Star Wars: Tie Fighter (1994)

95) The Oregon Trail (1971)

94) Monkey Island 2 (1991)

93) Burnout 3: Takedown (2004)

92) Fallout 2 (1998)

91) Undertale (2015)

90) League of Legends (2009)

89) Mega Man 3 (1990)

88) Soulcalibur (1998)

87) Simcity 2000 (1993)

86) Contra (1987)

85) Inside (2016)

84) Super Mario Odyssey (2017)

83) System Shock 2 (1999)

82) Grand Theft Auto: Vide City (2002)

81) Persona 5 (2015)

80) Grim Fandango (1998)

79) The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

78) Goldeneye 007 (1997)

77) Super Smash Bros. Melee (2001)

76) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

75) X-Com: Ufo Defense (1994)

74) Suikoden II (1999)

73) Battlefield 1942 (2002)

72) DotA 2 (2013)

71) Final Fantasy Tavtics (1998)

70) Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (2002)

69) Thief II: The Metal Age (2000)

68) Spelunky (2012)

67) Donkey Kong (1981)

66) Team Fortress 2 (2007)

65) The Sims (2000)

64) Rock Band (2007)

63) Fallout 3 (2008)

62) Banjo-Kazooie (1998)

61) Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island (1995)

60) Silent Hill 2 (2001)

59) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

58) Mass Effect (2007)

57) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

56) Batman: Arkham City (2011)

55) The Witness (2016)

54) Journey (2012)

53) Uncharted 2: Among Thives (2009)

52) The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000)

51) Overwatch (2016)

50) Deus Ex (2000)

49) Naldur’s Gate 2: Sadows of Amn (2000)

48) Ms. Pac-Man (1982)

47) Counter-Strike 1.6 (2003)

46) Persona 4: Golden (2008)

45) Earthbound (1995)

44) Resident Evil (2002)

43) Diablo II (2000)

42) Starcraft (1998)

41) World of Warcraft (2004)

40) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)

39) Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (2001)

38) Final Fantasy VI (1994)

37) Mass Effect 2 (2010)

36) Pokemon Yellow (1999)

35) The Legend of Zelda (1987)

34) Bloodborne (2015)

33) Metroid Prime (2002)

32) Resident Evil 4 (2005)

31) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

30) Metal Gear Solid (1998)

29) Super Mario Galaxy (2007)

28) Shadow of the Colossus (2005)

27) BioShock (2007)

26) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

25) Sid Meier’s Civilization IV (2005)

24) Minecraft (2009)

23) Halo 2 (2004)

22) Half-Life (1998)

21) Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)

20) The Last of Us (2013)

19) Doom (1993)

18) Chrono Trigger (1995)

17) Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

16) Dark Souls (2011)

15) Street Fighter II (1991)

14) Super Mario Bros. (1985)

13) halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

12) Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1987)

11) Portal 2 (2011)

10) Super Mario 64 (1996)

9) Red Dead Redenption (2010)

8) Half-Life 2 (2004)

7) Tetris (1984)

6) Super Mario Bros. 3 (1998)

5) The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991)

4) Super Metroid (1994)

3) Portal (2007)

2) The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)

1) Super Mario World (1990)