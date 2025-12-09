Bu yılın Altın Küre adayları nihayet açıklandı ve sinema-dizi dünyasında tartışmalar yeniden alevlendi. Peki kimler öne çıkıyor, hangileri sürpriz yapmış durumda? Türkiye’de de merakla takip edilen bu liste, 2026 ödül sezonunun nabzını şimdiden tutmaya başladı. Altın Küre adaylarını incelediğimizde hem film hem dizi tarafında dikkat çeken yapımlar var ama sizce hangi yapımın rüzgârı esecek?
2026 Altın Küre adayları açıklandı!
Altın Küre adayları arasında bu yıl film cephesinde yoğun bir rekabet göze çarpıyor. Ancak dizi cephesi de en az film kadar iddialı yapımlarla dolu. Dizi kategorilerinde The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary ya da Severance gibi yapımlar ön plana çıkıyor. 2026 Altın Küre adayları, sinema ve televizyon izleyicilerini bir araya getirecek çeşitlilikte.
Ödül sezonu yaklaştıkça, her bir adaylık hem sektör hem izleyici açısından önem kazanacak. Altın Küre adayları, hem büyük bütçeli filmler hem de güçlü dizi yapımlarıyla bu sezon dikkat çekiyor. Şimdi gelin, 2026 aday listesini detaylarıyla birlikte inceleyelim:
En İyi Film – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
En İyi Film – Müzikal veya Komedi
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama (Film)
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama (Film)
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson – Hedda
- Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi (Film)
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- George Clooney – Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi (Film)
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Film)
- Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
En İyi Yönetmen (Film)
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
En İyi Senaryo (Film)
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
En İyi Animasyon Film
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPOP Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
- It Was Just an Accident – Fransa
- No Other Choice – Güney Kore
- The Secret Agent – Brezilya
- Sentimental Value – Norveç
- Sirāt – İspanya
- The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunus
Sinemada ve Gişede Başarı Ödülü
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPOP Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
En İyi Dizi – Drama
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
En İyi Dizi – Müzikal veya Komedi
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama (Dizi)
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Helen Mirren – Mobland
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama (Dizi)
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi (Dizi)
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi (Dizi)
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell – Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen – The Studio
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi / Antoloji / TV Filmi
- Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi / Antoloji / TV Filmi
- Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law – Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi)
- Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi)
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman – Severance
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
En İyi Stand-Up Komedi Performansı
- Bill Maher
- Brett Goldstein
- Kevin Hart
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Ricky Gervais
- Sarah Silverman
Peki siz bu konuda ne düşünüyorsunuz? Altın Küre adayları arasındaki sürpriz isimleri nasıl değerlendiriyorsunuz? Türkiye'de ödül sezonu heyecanı sizce nasıl ilerler?