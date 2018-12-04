2018’in en iyi Android oyunları ve uygulamaları! (VİDEO)

4 Aralık, 2018

Google, Android ekosisteminde bulunan mağazası Google Play Store’da yer alan 2018’in en iyi Android uygulamalarını ve oyunlarını listeledi.

Biz de bu videoda söz konusu uygulamaları ve oyunları tek tek listeliyoruz. Aşağıdaki listeden de tüm oyunları ve uygulamaları görebilirsiniz.

2018’İN EN İYİ UYGULAMALARI

  • Drops: Learn 31 new languages
  • VIMAGE – cinemagraph creator & live photo animator
  • No.Draw – Colors by Number 2018
  • Drum Pads – Beat Maker Go
  • Tik Tok – including musical.ly
  • IGTV
  • Mimo: Learn to Code
  • Home Workout – No Equipment
  • Sleepo: Relaxing sounds, Sleep
  • Ultima Guitar
  • Tasty
  • Canva: Poster, banner, card maker & graphic design
  • Daylio
  • Pedometer -Step Counter Free & Calorie Burner
  • Facetune
  • CamToPlan
  • Unfold – Create Stories
  • Just a Line – Draw Anywhere, with AR
  • Filmr: Free Music Video Editor App

2018’İN EN İYİ OYUNLARI

  • PUBG MOBILE
  • Lineage 2
  • Asphalt 9
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War
  • Kafa Topu 2
  • Gorogoa
  • Battlelands Royale
  • Jurassic World Alive
  • Hero Hunters
  • Umiro
  • Alto’s Odyssey
  • Reigns: GoT
  • Cube Escape Paradox
  • Hexologic
  • Evoland 2
  • The Sims Mobile
  • Orbia: Tap and Relax
  • Candy Crush Friends Saga
  • Faraway 3
  • Dream Walker

