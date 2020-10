Huawei, HarmonyOS’li akıllı araba ekranı tanıtacak

View this post on Instagram

: 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗕𝗥𝗭 – Premiering this Fall. Production starts Spring 2021. Specs: • 2.4L Subaru Boxer Flat-4 engine • FA24D w/ D-4S (dual injection – direct & port) • Naturally Aspirated • 217 HP/220 PS & 177 LB-FT (vs current gen 205 HP & 156 LB-FT) • Displacement: 2387cc (~2.4L) • Bore/Stroke: 94mm x 86mm Who believes we'll actually see a turbocharged version that would compete directly with the Toyota Supra 2.0's 255 HP turbocharged 4-cylinder? It seems unlikely.. but we can dream! @subaru_usa #subaru #brz #subarubrz #2022brz #gt86 #gr86 #toyota #toyota86 #toyobaru #frs #subie #fa24 #fa20 #boxerengine #flat4 #fl4t #proudofboxer #rwd #turbo #sti #sportscar #conceptcar #subiefest #jdm #jdmgram #cars #carsofinstagram #carspotting #carshow #savethemanuals