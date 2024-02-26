There are a lot of shooters in the gaming industry that have long gone beyond simple shooting and offer some kind of plot or large-scale concept that users should like and bring an element of uniqueness and atmosphere.

Some of the projects described will be online, and some will be single-player, where there is a pure immersion in the process.

Destiny 2

A bright MMO project in the shooter genre, which is worth a try if you like to play with a large number of players, you like the shooter genre and the ability to decide the outcome of the confrontation with a headshot and a character leveling system with the ability to play with friends.

If you came to a server where your friends are already playing, you can quickly catch up with them by ordering destiny 2 service.

You can choose one of three characters to master and start your journey of exploring space, fighting aliens, monsters and other players, completing contracts and tasks, traveling to other planets and simply enjoying bright and colorful graphics and events.

Please note that Destiny 2 is free, but any updates that expand the story need to be purchased separately.

Call of Duty

Massive cinematic-style battles featuring the player in some of the most dramatic and significant battles of WW2 and interpreting WW3 conflict as it could have been.

You are waiting for the battle for France and Belgium, the defense of Stalingrad and the counterattack near Kursk, the tank battle in Prokhorovka, the assault on Berlin and the Pacific Islands.

In the interpretation of the third world conflict, you will take part in the missions of special forces and special operations forces on various continents and territories.

In parallel with this, you will also have to take part in large-scale battles for the marine.

You will defend New York and Washington DC, storm Paris and Berlin and enjoy a bright and cinematic action with plot twists and events of a big war with the use of a large number of troops on both sides.

Medal of Honor: Warfigter

Another interesting shooter from the once great series of games about the second world war, which moved to the format of modern confrontations and emphasized storytelling, and not just combat.

You will play and learn the story of two US Special Forces officers who take part in tasks in Afghanistan and destroy opponents and arms dealers throughout Europe.

The plot will make you sympathize with the main character, who constantly risks his life and because of this has problems with his family and his wife threatens him with a divorce.

Between missions, you will see the life of employees who at any time can receive a call on the phone, which means an immediate requirement to come to the base and begin a new task.

You are waiting for tasks in Africa and Europe, mostly eastern. The new part of the Medal of Honor finishes the general story about the detachment of Mather, Priest and Voodoo, which began with the first part of the reissue of the project.

PUBG

An interesting format that became new for the gaming industry at the time of release. This is a royal battle that combines a shooter and full-fledged survival in a territory where there are many opponents.

You choose a place on the map where you will land and start your journey to the title of the only survivor.

You need to choose a landing point and find yourself a weapon, ammo, a helmet and body armor, a backpack and medicines, stimulants and weapon accessories.

The game map will constantly narrow down so that players do not sit out until the number of participants decreases, but constantly collide with each other.

Sometimes there will be spontaneous artillery shelling, which must be avoided in shelters and rooms.

PUBG became popular due to interesting and dynamic matches and games of 100 people on the map, which were immediately picked up by esports organizations and the first tournaments started.

The system of customization, transport and the ability to play with friends make PUBG very popular even today despite the competition and rather slow gameplay.

Apex Legends

A battle royale-themed shooter in which you need to fight for survival on the map in the same way as PUBG, but unlike the original and its progenitor, Apex uses more dynamic and fast battles and an agent system that expands the possibilities of battles through unique skills.

Consider the most famous agents

Lifelane

Choose it if you want to be able to scout the territory with the help of drones and generate medicines for yourself with their help, which will save you from having to look for first-aid kits.

Octane

A robotic agent that only needs health packs in very critical situations, as it has natural health regeneration until it takes damage.

The second positive point is the generation of ammunition, especially in the case of a long defense and the need for urgent rearmament.

Bastion

Shooter with the ability to activate a blocking shield that will absorb all direct damage, but be careful, as you will receive damage from flanking, from behind and with grenades that will fly over the general line of defense.

The second positive moment of the character is the ability to use a small artillery mount for mounted attacks with grenades and knocking out opponents from shelters.

Mirage

A master of deceptions, he can use copies of himself that behave quite naturally to make the enemy believe that this is your real avatar.

Wraith

A master of disguise who can leave the physical shell of the body so as not to take damage, but also not be able to attack his enemies.

Wraith creates special points that allow you to connect two locations to each other and move between them.

The last pleasant episode of the hero is springboards for high jumping and avoiding enemy fire.

Bloodhound

Master of hunting and stalking his prey. The hero can find traces of a fireteam passing through the territory and determine their location, but without an accurate understanding of the number of enemies and their agents.

Bloodhound is a direct contrast to Wraith, as he sees his position in any case, although he cannot inflict damage on her.

GTA V

One of the most successful modern games in the history of the industry. Developers from Rockstar recreated the state of California in detail and conveyed all the color of US humor to three heroes who have close twists and turns of the plot, with which you will get acquainted and imbued.

You will play in modern Los Angeles, with a trip outside the city.

You are waiting for the mechanics of driving, racing, shooting, chasing, real estate purchases and robberies and the subsequent transition to a well-developed online mode.