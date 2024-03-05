The gaming industry received a noticeable change in the online gaming and survival genre when the first battle royale project called PUBG appeared.

The tournament organizers liked the genre and the project began to be popularized.

The game format, when single players or entire squads land in a dangerous zone and confront each other in battles for resources and survival, was liked by other famous studios, and the project began to have competitors and analogies.

No one has changed the general concept – you land in dangerous territory, survive, look for weapons and equipment and destroy enemies in order to remain the only player or squad that will survive on the game map.

None of the developers changed the format, but each studio brought in its own changes in dynamics and active moments to make its project stand out from the rest.

So PUBG is half simulator and half arcade and relies on realism.

Warzone relies on more weapons and dynamics for quick matches and active Call of Duty boosting.

Apex Legends offers a system of agents and unique skills in addition to the main mechanics.

Fortnite allows you to build fortifications and protect them from bullets and grenades.

Escape from Tarkov offers the concept of a military simulator and tactical actions for groups.

PUBG

This project is the founder of the genre, which uses the engine from ARMA 2 – a military simulator with revised mechanics so that it is not too easy and too difficult for players and many combat moments are closer to realistic.

You will not have free access to weapons, and sometimes you need to look for them, but you can’t call them in short supply either.

PUBG focuses on medium-length matches with waiting and tactical techniques that will appeal to all players who play in groups.

You will have access to transport and all interesting matches will take place in the format of singles, groups of two, three, or four players.

Warzone

This is a dynamic project that focuses on quick battles and literally inundates players with weapons of varying quality.

The optimal game format is three players per team, which allows you to use tactical interactions and technology to counter other groups and get Warzone boost.

Weapons and accessories will be literally everywhere, which will help you quickly engage in battles with other players and constantly spend time shooting – which is what players come to such projects for.

Through tactics, you will be able to use helicopters and vehicles, tactically attack and defend against enemies and act with the help of grenades and offensive and covering tactics.

Do not forget not only to heal, but also to change armor modules and avoid areas with artillery fire and gas releases, in which you can easily die if you are not careful.

Your boost in Call of Duty Warzone will depend on the number of matches and their quality – total survival time, choice of landing zone, kills and of course victories on the game map.

A lot depends on the starting location of the game, so do not land at points where opponents have already flown – this can be a dangerous and unprofitable decision for your future gameplay and rank boosting in Warzone 2.

Apex Legends

The project from EA Games focuses on dynamics and futurism and allows players to choose their agents to complement the shooting mechanics with new skills for use in battle, or recovery after it.

You will be able to call in reconnaissance drones, direct artillery strikes, identify or hide from enemies, lay smoke and fire on the ground, create boxes with ammunition and medicine, and other features during battle and beyond.

As in CoD Warzone, matches take place quickly and dynamically, which allows you to gain more gaming experience and, as in other projects, it is advisable to play as part of a squad, because this way you will get more tactical opportunities and more complex but interesting gameplay.

Some characters will be easier for beginners due to health regeneration and the creation of first aid kits, or the ability to go into the shadows and disappear from view on the game map, and gradually it will be possible to switch to more complex heroes.

Fortnite

Epic Games have significantly developed their project in terms of multimedia and customization and are constantly collaborating with famous studios and artists.

So, major concerts of Drake and Eminem have already taken place within the project, and Lady Gaga is next in line.

And Aren and Mikasa, Wennifer and Herald from The Witcher and V from Cyberpunk were added as characters.

An important gameplay difference during matches will be the construction mode.

You can get wood, metal and stone and use them to build shelters anywhere on the map and destroy enemy ones to get more protection in battle.

Of course, you will need to learn how to build them quickly and correctly, but gradually this skill develops and sets Fortnite apart from other projects in the battle royale genre.

Escape from Tarkov

If you want to plunge into the dark but atmospheric setting of the action of special forces groups in dangerous territory, in which you need to look for weapons and equipment, and death means the loss of everything, then you should try Escape from Tarkov.

You will play a project with a high degree of realism, which primarily concerns shooting.

The bullet will not fly straight, and you always need to aim a little higher so that it falls down, succumbing to the laws of gravity, and hits your target.

Playing in a group is more interesting and safer, because bandits and representatives of enemy PMCs will be waiting for you in dangerous zones.

You will be able to use your communication and tactics to fully simulate the action of army special forces and perform tasks to safely enter the territory of the group, collect useful items and accessories, and enter the peaceful zone to distribute the spoils.

Distribute roles so that you have the opportunity to conduct reconnaissance and long-range combat, meet enemies at medium distance and be able to help the wounded directly in battle.

Use grenades to distract and damage enemies and knock them out of cover.