i have already been dating this guy for a year . 5 in which he never requires me anyplace. But he’s constantly saying he really likes me. I am aware for myself personally if a guy cannot take you anywhere, he does not care and attention that much about yourself.

Thus carry out we move forward, or exactly what do i really do?

-Erika H. (Illinois)

Dr. Wendy Walsh’s Answer:

Erika, you’re completely correct. Really love is an action word. With his steps speak louder than terms. Earn some intends to head out. If the guy does not get golf ball and elevates somewhere, give him a strict ultimatum. Then follow-through together with the outcomes.

